TNAU, Nigerian institute ink pact for research on bananas

TNAU is the pioneer institute in banana- cultivation since its formation in India in 1971. The intensive research resulted in the release of two banana hybrids CO 1 and CO 2 which are akin to the commercial varieties viz hill banana and Ney Poovan. In addition, three pre-release banana hybrids viz NPH-02- 01, H 96/7 and H 531 are under multi-locational evaluation.





IITA is a non-profit institution working with various partners through research programmes to improve the livelihood of people in African countries, a press release from TNAU said on Wednesday. Among the crops that have been IITA's focus for ensuring food security in Africa are banana, cassava, cowpea, maize, soyabean and yam are given prime focus. Continuous research have been made at IITA for improvement of the crops.





The MoU on virtual mode was signed by TNAU Vice-Chancellor Dr N Kumar and Deputy Director General for Partnerships for Delivery Dashiell on behalf of IITA on Tuesday, the release said.