AIADMK cadre throng Marina Beach as CM Edappadi Palanisamy inaugurates J Jayalalithaa’s memorial: Watch

Chennai :

A phoenix-themed memorial for the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was inaugurated at the Marina in Chennai by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, three years after he laid its foundation stone along with the Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.





Amid slogans hailing the former AIADMK supremo by party supporters, Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial. He was accompanied by Panneerslevam and Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal. Ministers, MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders were present at the ceremony.





The state government had earlier earmarked Rs 50 crore for constructing the phoenix-themed memorial for Jayalalithaa, fondly addressed as 'Amma' by her supporters.





Take a look at the huge crowd of supporters who thronged the Kamarajar Salaito to witness the inauguration of the memorial:





