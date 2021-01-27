Robber shot dead during police encounter in Mayiladuthurai

Nagapattinam :

Two others were arrested and about 17-kg gold recovered.





The gang had struck at the residence of a jeweller early in the morning, police said.





They attacked four people in the house using sharp edged weapons, leaving two dead, before decamping with the gold and a hard disk containing CCTV footage.





On receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued the jeweller and his daughter-in-law, who were battling for life, and admitted them to Sirkazhi government hospital.





After travelling a few kilometers in their car, the robbers had abandoned the vehicle on Sirkazhi bypass road near Melamathur.





Acting on a tip-off that a gang was spotted near a paddy field in Erukkur village, a team of police rushed to the spot.





When they tried to nab them, the gang members started attacking the police.





In retaliation, the police team opened fire killing one of the three and apprehended two others, they said.





Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects belong to Rajasthan and the car in which they fled the crime scene, apparently broke down on Sirkazhi bypass road.





As a result, the robbers had gone into the nearby paddy field.





However, locals spotted them and alerted the police.





Further investigation is on.