TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurates memorial of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa

The ‘Phoenix’ memorial constructed for late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday, who was accompanied by the deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior AIADMK leaders. The State government’s inauguration of the memorial coincides with the release of her aide VK Sasikala.



The memorial, constructed at an area of more than 50,000 square feet, will house all the regular features such as a library and photo exhibition apart from a few of the latest tech delights such as augmented reality, laser light shows and selfie points.









