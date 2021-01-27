Tamil Nadu celebrates sans usual crowd, students on R-Day

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday lacked its usual fervour due to the COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Tamil Nadu government as school, college students stayed away from the venue, along with the general public, which would usually throng Kamaraj Salai to participate in the parade.
Chennai: The celebrations commenced with Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurling the Tricolour following which he was introduced to the top officials of Armed forces and the Police Department by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
The CM later presented various awards, including Anna Medal for Gallantry, Kottai Ameer award for communal harmony, Thiru C Narayanasamy Naidu Award for highest productivity in rice, among others.
An impressive acrobatic display of motorbikes was followed by traditional cultural programmes organised by South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur, and Department of Information and Public Relations. Some of the other programmes included Dollu Kunitha Dance from Karnataka, Lambadi Dance from Telengana, Thiruvathirakali Dance from Kerala, Badhali Dance from Madhya Pradesh, Gussadi Dance from Telengana and Rathwa Dance from Gujarat, while Silambam and Karagam, the traditional folk dances of Tamil Nadu, were organised by Information and Public Relations Department.
Followed by the cultural programmes, there was a procession of floats in which decorated vehicles of 17 departments rallied with a specific theme.
