Preparations under way to announce Class 12 board exam schedule soon

Now that the academic session for Classes 10 and 12 has resumed after a long gap on January, the State government is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination schedule in a few days.

Chennai : The preparatory works by schools for this are already afoot, said officials, adding that efforts were on to ensure that even the students who dropped out because of the pandemic attended the exam.



The Class 12 board exams are usually conducted in March and the work for it, including student enrolment would begin in December so as to be ready by February itself. This year, however, schools remained closed from March due to the pandemic lockdown.



A senior School Education Department official told DT Next that the exam related work, especially for Class 12, has started in all schools. Priority was given to these students, as Class 10 board exam is usually held only in April. “So, preparations for that will start a little later,” he added.



All schools were asked to prepare the list of Class 12 students, and teachers were directed to prepare the list of students who preferred online mode so that they could be added in the list of regular students, the official said. Schools were also advised to prepare the details of students who dropped out due to the pandemic so that they, too, could be included in the list of those appearing for exams.



“After preparing the whole list, the students’ data, including their photograph and Class 10 and Class 11 mark sheets will be sent to the directorate for further action,” he said.



The official also said that other works like collection of exam fees, preparing hall tickets and identifying exam centres would also be carried out as part of the preparation. “The authorities are discussing the preparation of question papers based on the truncated syllabus,” he said.

