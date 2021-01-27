AIADMK to decide allies by next week

The ruling AIADMK is likely to resume election talks with the allies by the first week of February and will hold a second round of meeting with party seniors to finalise the list of political parties that will continue in the alliance led by the AIADMK.

Chennai : DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakanth had also appealed to the AIADMK leadership to start the NDA alliance talks as the time was running for the upcoming Assembly polls.



BJP leader and Tamil Nadu election in-charge CT Ravi is camping in the state and studying the prospects for the aspiring BJP candidates and is also involved in holding discussions with the party workers on election strategies. The BJP has already identified the seats that they wish to contest and the same will be conveyed to the AIADMK leaders soon.



According to the AIADMK sources, the talks will take multiple rounds as allocating the constituencies demanded by allies will be negotiated over peaceful negotiations.



Earlier this month, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami deputed two senior Ministers P Thangamani and SP Velumani to hold alliance talks with PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss. Now with the DMK hinting that there is no space for PMK in the DMK alliance. The alliance talks with PMK will materialise next month and the DMDK leader Vijayakanth is also ready for the alliance talks, sources said.



The party leader, particularly AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, is closely watching the political developments and the release of AMMK leader VK Sasikala from Bengaluru jail. The party leaders OPS and EPS will hold another round of district secretaries meeting by next month to discuss poll strategies and a section of AIADMK Ministers have admitted not to have any truck with AMMK toeing the political stand of CM Palaniswami, sources added.

