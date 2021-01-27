Budget session: DMK MPs meeting held

Less than a week ahead of the ensuing budget session of the Parliament, DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired a meeting of its party MPs.

Chennai : In a resolution adopted in the meeting of the party Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, the party listed out the various ‘achievements’ of the party MPs, including the forcing of an amendment to the National Education Policy and reservation for OBCs and SC/STs in medical seats surrendered by the states and said the DMK MPs, despite being in the Opposition, has done a lot to the state.



The resolution condemned Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for questioning the performance of the DMK MPs despite them doing so much for the rights of the state and its people even without being in the ruling alliance. The principal opposition party, which has the third largest number of MPs in the Lok Sabha, also recorded that the Union External Affairs Minister had held talks with Sri Lanka on devolving powers to Lankan Tamils and releasing Tamil Nadu fishermen only after the DMK raked up the issue. The meeting was also learnt to have briefly discussed the strategy to be followed during the ensuing Budget session and farm laws.

