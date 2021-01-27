Stalin terms Jayalalithaa memorial cheap drama

DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said the inauguration of memorial for former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was a cheap and selfish political drama staged by two ‘ungrateful’ persons for electoral gains.

Chennai : Remarking that there could not be a worse cheap, selfish political drama staged at the expense of the government for electoral gains, Stalin said the major question lingering in the minds of people, especially Jayalalithaa loyalists was if Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, who did not and do not want to do justice and unravel the death mystery even four years since her death, have the moral right or credentials to inaugurate a memorial for her.



Accusing the incumbent AIADMK government to repeatedly extending the tenure of Justice Arumugasamy commission to indefinitely delay the unraveling of her death mystery, the DMK president, in a statement wondered if Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam, who raised doubts in Jayalalithaa’s death and refuses to depose before the commission, was not ashamed to participate in the memorial inauguration.



Referring to the statements AIADMK Ministers made about Jayalalithaa’s death before the reunion of the two factions, Stalin said the CM and his deputy should have first unraveled the death mystery and punished those responsible for it if they really respected her. Recalling the alleged murder that took place in Kodanadu estate and subsequent mysterious death of persons related to the case, the DMK president said the inauguration of the memorial by two persons, who were not true to her, was a betrayal and Jaya loyalists would feel it.

