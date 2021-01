The VO Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi is committed to transforming into a transshipment hub of south India following the approval of the 9th berth containerization project by the Centre.

Madurai : For the first time among major ports of India, the VOC Port is in the process of procuring three e-cars for use in Port activities, TK Ramachandran, Chairman of the Port, said after unfurling the national flag on 72nd Republic Day. He also distributed meritorious awards to Port staff.