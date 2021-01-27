Bucking corona trend, Salem rly division earns Rs 158 cr

Despite facing loss due to the pandemic, the Salem Railway Division has loaded 2.08 million tonnes of freight and earned Rs 158 crore in freight revenue.

Coimbatore : “The business development unit played a vital role in capturing new freight traffic like transportation of harvester machines and mosquito nets. The division surpassed the parcel earnings of last year and earned Rs 14 crore in the current financial year,” said A Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager after unfurling the national flag as part of R- Day.