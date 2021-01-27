Ponmalai Workshop lauded for developing low-cost ventilators

The development of the low-cost ventilators for hospitals by the Golden Rock Railway Workshop was lauded by the General Manager, said the Chief Workshop Manager (CWM) Shayamadhar Ram here on Tuesday.
Thiruchirapalli: Addressing the gathering during the Republic day celebrations, Shyamadhar Ram highlighted various achievements of Ponmalai Workshop during the year 202021 in general. He complimented the extra-ordinary efforts taken by various production teams and support teams which enabled this workshop to scale new heights in terms of productivity and reliability.
Leadership Awards were distributed to five officers and 22 supervisors in recognition of the exemplary initiatives taken by them in productivity, quality, reliability, safety and staff welfare.. Award of excellence for their outstanding contribution and stupendous performance was issued to 79 supervisors and staff. Five prizes were announced for best innovations this year.
