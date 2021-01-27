Officials mark R-Day with gusto in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Tirupattur

Republic Day was celebrated with gusto despite lack of cultural performances of school students in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on Tuesday.
Tiruvallur: In Vellore, Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram started the day by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the entrance to the historic Vellore Fort and then hoisted the tricolor on the ramparts of the fort. From there he proceeded to the Nethaji stadium where he reviewed a guard of honour and took the salute and march past of police personnel.
He later distributed government largess estimated at Rs 2.50 crore to 67 beneficiaries and the CM’s gold medal to 50 head constables and appreciation certificates to 25 constables for meritorious service. While 100 teachers were presented coconut saplings a total of 227 government officials were presented certificates of appreciation for meritorious service. Those in attendance included SP L Selvakumar, DRO J Parthiban and others.
VIT University vice president GV Selvam honored 75 COVID frontline warriors including AR DSP N Vinayagam, who had provided kabasura kudineer and yoga training to the families of AR personnel in the district and Dr D Baskar who provided locals with herbal face mask. VC Rambabu Kodali and Registrar K Sathyanarayanan and Dean (students’ welfare) Amit K Mahindrakar were present.
In Tirupattur, Collector MP Sivan Arul hoisted the national flag after reviewing a police guard of honour. While 125 beneficiaries were provided with aid worth Rs 83.52 lakh, 47 COVID frontline warriors were honoured and coconut saplings were given to 150 persons.
At Tiruvannamalai, Collector Sandeep Nanduri handed out government benefits to 484 beneficiaries worth Rs 2.17 crore while 191 government officials were presented appreciation certificates. He earlier reviewed a guard of honour and hoisted the national flag at the AR ground in Vengikkal panchayat. Those present included DRO P Rethinasamy, CEO Arulselvan and DFO Kirubasankar.
