TN reports 523 new COVID cases

Chennai :

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 595 people being cured of the virus, as total recoveries touched 8,18,742.





Active cases stood at 4,736.





Five people succumbed to the virus, taking the total deaths in the state to 12,325, according to a Health bulletin issued by the government.





All the victims suffered from co-morbidities.





Chennai had the maximum new cases of 168, followed by Coimbatore at 48 and Chengalpattu--37.





Once again, Kallakurichi and Perambalur districts had no new cases while many others reported single digit infections.





Over 1.57 crore samples have been tested by RT-PCR, the bulletin said, adding the state had 254 testing faciliities, with 186 of them being private ones.