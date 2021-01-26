Farmers, unions stage protests in TN against farm laws

Chennai :

Many protesters, who took out motorcycle rallies, carried the National flag and also placards with slogans condemning the farm laws in many parts of the state although police had declined permission for the procession.





Such processions were held in Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Nagapattinam, among others.





Tense moments prevailed for sometime in Thanjavur when a group of farmers had a scuffle with the police for stopping them. Over 300 people who attempted to protest on the Thanjavur-Tiruchirappalli highway were detained by police.





Farmers held tractor rallies in Tiruchirappalli in support of the ryots. According to superintendent of police, Tiruchirappalli (in-charge), Senthil Kumar, no arrests were made.





In Cuddalore too, farmers rode two-wheelers and staged a protest.





At the Villupuram railway station, the Communist Party of India took out a rally in support of the farmers, while a similar protest was held at Chepauk here.





"We wanted to ensure at least a tractor in every district, as it is a farmer's symbol. The Delta districts saw the participation of many tractors in our protest," All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) state coordinator K Balakrishnan said.





At Coimbatore, members of trade unions and political parties took out processions at various places in solidarity with the farmers, seeking repeal of the new central farm laws.





Seven major trade unions, including INTUC, AITUC and CITU, took out a motorcycle procession in the city, holding the tricolour and banners demanding withdrawal of the farm laws, which, they alleged, will shift agriculture to the hands of corporate companies.





They also demanded withdrawal of the proposal for new Labour laws, which they said would seriously affect the workers and help big companies.





Another procession was taken out by All India Kisan Protection Coordination Committee, headed by Tamil Nadu Farmers Union, affiliated to CPI, carrying various agricultural implements.





They raised slogans against the laws, police said.





In another procession by SDPI (Social Democratice Party of India), some workers took out a procession-- 'funeral of agriculture--symbolising the death of agriculture if the laws were implemented.