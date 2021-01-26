V K Sasikala is conscious, says Bengaluru hospital

Chennai :

"Sasikala is conscious, alert and well oriented, her pulse rate is 70/minute & blood pressure is 126/70 mmHg informed the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. However, the hospital authorities have been monitoring her.





The former aide of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who is set to be released from prison on January 27, contracted coronavirus on January 20 and was later admitted to the Bowring Hospital. She is presently in the dedicated COVID-19 Centre of the Victoria Hospital in the city and her condition was stable, hospital sources added.









Sasikala was sentenced to four years imprisonment in February 2017 in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.



