Murasoli hints no place for PMK in DMK alliance

Chennai :

DMK party organ Murasoli on Monday published a damning article against PMK founder Dr Ramadoss, criticising him of “daydreaming” about an alliance with the party.





Titled ‘Doctor’s daydream’, the Dravidian major took exception to the PMK founder’s appeal to ‘innocent’ Vanniyars in the DMK to “realise and take refuge in a safe camp.” Criticising Ramadoss senior for advising DMK leaders to engage in the politics of virtue, the full-page article authored by the party’s election work’s secretary ‘Kuthalam’ Kalyanam, sarcastically wondered if the doctor, who is well versed with the nitty-gritty of politics, has any ‘detector’ to test the purity (of mind) of the people he had referred to.





The Murasoli article, which has the sanction of the top DMK leadership, comes in the backdrop of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and a few prominent leaders of PMK hinting at the possibility of a patch-up between the two parties. The critical article, DMK insiders say, was proof enough to comprehend that party president MK Stalin was not favourably disposed to having truck with the PMK, the party which was the harshest critic of Anna Arivalayam more than its rival AIADMK in recent years.





“Such articles are written with a purpose. They don’t appear without the leadership’s sanction. It has confirmed the intention and decision of Stalin. I don’t think any party would want to join an alliance after such humiliation,” remarked a DMK district secretary.





Kamal ducks query on allying with DMK front

MNM president Kamal Haasan on Monday was evasive about the invite by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri to join the DMK-led alliance.





“My father was a Congressman. There is no doubt about it. We are the recipients of the love of Congress. At the same time, this is not the time to announce whether we will join an alliance with Congress,” Haasan said responding to a query after releasing his party’s agenda for the rural and the urban local governance.





He was replying to a question on the repeated invite by Congress state chief Alagiri to join the DMK-led front, considering his father being a Congressman.