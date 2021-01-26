Will receive petitions for 30 days, clear them in 1st 100 days: Stalin

Chennai :

Announcing the 30-day-long tour, which would commence from Tiruvannamalai district this weekend, Stalin promised to create an exclusive department under his direct supervision to redress the grievances aired to him during the ‘Ungal thoguthiyil Stalin’ (Stalin in your constituency) campaign in the first 100 days of the government headed by him.





“I, MK Stalin, give an assurance to you the people of Tamil Nadu. In the first 100 days of my government, I will resolve all your grievances on a war footing. I am responsible for that,” Stalin declared in a media briefing held outside his father Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence, claiming he chose the venue because his leader had fulfilled whatever he promised.





Giving an assurance in the name of his party founder Anna, father Karunanidhi and the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “I am responsible for your petitions. Only I am responsible. Stalin will promise only what he can fulfil.”









Detailing the grievance redressing plan, Stalin said they would distribute forms to each participant of the ‘Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin’ campaign and issue acknowledgement to every petitioner and seal the collected petitions in the presence of the people. Claiming that people of all walks are unhappy with even their basic needs not fulfilled by the incumbent AIADMK regime, Stalin said the petitions would be scrutinised after government formation and village-level camps conducted to solve the grievances.

Assuring that grievances of one crore families would be redressed through the scheme, he also announced a new website www.stalinani.com, an app and helpline number (9171091710) for people to register grievances.

When asked about the existing grievance redressal forums, he said the proposed mechanism would resolve individual grievances like availing patta and records from the government.



