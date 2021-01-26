CM, ministers mock Stalin, remind him of DMK’s earlier tenure

Chennai :

“Stalin’s announcement is a mere political stunt. He has obtained several petitions in Kolathur constituency, but we do not know the actions taken,” said Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, stating let Stalin fulfil the demands of Kolathur constituency before moving on to the rest of the State.





Minister for Tamil Development K Pandiarajan said people knew well that their petitions will not be even read by the DMK leader and pointed out that poll campaigns of CM Edappadi Palaniswami had received very good response from across the State.





Meanwhile, CM Palaniswami, campaigning in Ulundurpet in Villupuram, asked Stalin what he was doing when DMK was in power. “Stalin served as Deputy Chief Minister and as Minister for Local Administration and during his tenure he had not even met people,” said the CM adding Stalin cannot cheat people twice.





The CM further said even in his dreams Stalin cannot become Chief Minister and that DMK will end up winning a mere 34 seats in the election.