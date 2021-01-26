Alliance between Congress and DMK intact, confirms Rahul

Thiruchirapalli :

He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being ‘’involved’’ in the ‘’leaking’’ of information on Balakot to Arnab Goswami.





“We are having a very good relationship with DMK, We have full respect for Karunanidhi. We have full respect for MK Stalin and we have full faith in the alliance,” Rahul Gandhi told the reporters on the sidelines of his roadshow in Karur. When reporters asked whether he accepted Stalin as the CM candidate, Rahul said: ‘Yes, of course!” Stating that the main aim of the alliance is to stop the RSS ideology from coming into Tamil Nadu, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the remote control of the Tamil Nadu government. “And we are to take the battery out of the remote control and throw it away,” Rahul said.





Meanwhile, he asked PM Modi why he had not initiated any inquiry into the leaked information. I suspect the PM himself is involved in the leaking of such information and it is a breach of the Official Secrets Act,” stressed Rahul. Earlier, he commenced the roadshow in Karur after garlanding the statue of Kamarajar and addressed the gathering that the people of Tamil Nadu are known for their self-respect. “How poor you are, you maintain your dignity and self-respect and this, we see this in the age-old Thirukkural and each page has been teaching the value of culture, tradition and self-respect,” Rahul said.





But the prime minister does not respect the people of Tamil Nadu.





“Let the Prime Minister of the country open the book and read it. Had he read it, he should have respected you,” he said. The PM speaks of one language, one history and one culture but the Tamil Nadu has a different culture, history and tradition and it is part of India. He attacked the PM for working for five to six industrialists, “The idea of implementing GST is to break the backbone of the MSMEs and put the Indian labourers into slaves,” he said.





‘GST, demonetisation led to economy crash’

It’s because of the flawed economic policies like demonetisation and the GST that the country’s economy suffered and the industrial sector in Tamil Nadu slumped. This also led to graduated people being denied jobs, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally near Vedasandur of Dindigul district on Monday evening. Stating that we (people) are well aware of the doings of Modi government, he said Modi is trying to impose the ideology of ‘one nation, one language, one culture and one history’ against the interest of people at large. “Who’s Modi to decide on what people of Tamil Nadu should do and not do?,” he asked.