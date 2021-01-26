Dindigul voters shocked to see names in Hindi

Madurai :

In the wake of such uncertainty, the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has alleged irregularities in the electoral rolls. In a bid to draw attention of their plight and to check such irregularities, the DMK cadre led by A Nagarajan, the party’s deputy secretary of Dindigil District (East) approached the Collectorate and lodged a complaint with the Dindigul Collector on Monday. Besides, to substantiate the claim, the draft rolls indicating those names of voters in Hindi in parts of Nilakottai and Attur constituencies were also submitted.





Nagarajan condemned such acts saying that the Centre is taking all out efforts to impose Hindi language against the interests of Tamil people and he raised doubts whether the State Election Commission and state government were supporting the Centre’s autocratic imposition of Hindi. Further talking to reporters, he said the District Election Officer should ensure that names registered in Hindi should be changed and replaced in Tamil immediately and also charged that the draft rolls had double entry of voters and even beyond.





Fretting even more about such irregularities, he said the rolls still maintain voters, who are not alive.





Citing these, he sought necessary action against those responsible for such irregularities and make corrections in the draft roll.