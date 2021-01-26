Assistant Director, 3 others held for bribery in free cattle scheme

Thiruchirapalli :

Based on information that the officials and the panchayat chief have been collecting bribe for the distribution of free milch cows, a team of DVAC personnel led by inspectors Ramesh Kumar and Arul Priya rushed to the panchayat office at Marungur village panchayat at Thirumarugal panchayat union in the district on Sunday evening where the distribution of free milch cows for the beneficiaries from Kothamangalam village in Thathachery union was on. The team conducted a raid and seized Rs 3.73 lakh from the panchayat office.





Of the total amount, Rs 1.50 lakh was seized from the Assistant Director (Animal Husbandry) Chokkalingam, Rs 48,000 from the veterinary doctor Muthukumaran, Rs 1.50 lakh from the Marungur panchayat chief Mahendran and Rs 25,000 from the Panchayat Secretary Prakash Kumar.





Subsequently, the team arrested all the four persons.