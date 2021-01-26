Governor lauds EC for postal ballots, more booths options for COVID

Chennai :

Congratulating the 8.97 lakh first-time voters for enrolling themselves, the Governor in his inaugural address said that the youngsters now have the power to choose their representatives.





To address the current coronavirus pandemic, the Election Commission (EC) has come out with new safety protocols and guidelines. The EC, to empower every eligible voter in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, has extended the facility of postal ballot to voters with disabilities, senior citizens of age above 80 years and COVID-19 infected and suspected patients, the Governor said.





Considering the need to maintain social distancing during the COVID-19, polling stations are limited to 1000 electors, instead of the existing 1500 electors. This exercise will result in the creation of more than 23,000 additional polling stations, from the existing 67,775 polling stations, with assured minimum facilities. Do exercise this power responsibly, use this opportunity and exercise your franchise every time in the most informed and ethical manner, free of any inducement and going beyond narrow considerations, Banwarilal said in his Voters’ Day message.





Earlier in the day, the Governor released a short film on election awareness and unveiled the new Voters’ Day meghdoot postcard. He also awarded Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu for initiating best electoral practices in the state.





According to Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo, a permanent call centre has been functioning with a tollfree telephone number 1950 throughout the year even during the non-election period and the recently revised voters’ rolls are updated in the Election Commission server for the verification of public and political parties.





The first level checking (FLC) of EVMs/Voter verifiable Print Audit Trail for the ensuing general elections to Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is going on and will be completed by January 31.





Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R Palaniswami, Chief Secretary K Shanmugham, Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash and Chennai Collector R Seethalakshmi took part in the event.