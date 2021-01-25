Man Arrested For Swindling Money From Stolen ATM Cards

Kanchipuram :

In yet another case money-swindling case, Chandran (50), a farmer hailing from Chitterimedu village near Kanchipuram has fallen as a victim for Debit card fraud. Chandran had visited a Government Public Sector Bank's ATM in Indira Gandhi Road, Kanchipuram on the 16th December. While he was struggling to withdraw money from the ATM machine, a young man offered to assist Chandran. It was alleged that they couldn't withdraw money after several failed attempts, following which the man returned the Debit card to Chandran.









The next day, Chandran woke up to much shock, when he received a text message from his bank informing that Rs. 40,000 has been withdrawn from his account. When contacted his home branch, it was revealed that the money has been withdrawn using his ATM card.





Chandran realised that he has been cheated by the man who offered help in the ATM, the day before and noticed that his ATM card has been swapped to an expired fake ATM card.









Followingly, his card was blocked and a complaint was registered with the Sivakanchi police. The police began a lookout for the ATM thief, with the help of the CCTV footage recovered from the ATM centre.





Meanwhile, a young man was arrested in Kanchipuram upon suspicion. Upon further enquiry, it was revealed that the arrested man was Ezhumalai (29) and he was behind farmer Chandran's ATM money swindling. The police also confiscated 12 expired ATM cards with different names from his belonging.





On a raid following the arrest, Rs.50,000 was also recovered from Ezhumalai's house.





Further investigations are underway, the police sources said.





Confiscated ATM cards







