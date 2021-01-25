Stalin announces month-long campaign across all constituencies from Jan 29

Chennai :

Announcing the tour, which he would kickstart from Tiruvannamalai district this weekend, Stalin promised to create an exclusive department under his supervision to redress all the grievances aired to him during the “ungal thoguthiyil Stalin” campaign within the first 100 days of the government headed by him.









“I, MK Stalin, give an assurance to you the people of Tamil Nadu that the first 100 days of my government will resolve your grievances on a war footing. I am responsible for that,” Stalin declared, justifying that he chose Karunandhi’s Gopalapuram residence to announce the grievance redressal scheme because his leader had fulfilled what he had promised.













Swearing on his party founder Anna, father Karunanidhi and the people of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, “I am responsible for your petitions. Only I am responsible. Stalin will only promise what he will fulfil, will fulfil what he promises.” Detailing the scheme, Stalin said that they would distribute forms to each participant of the “Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin” (Stalin in your constituency) campaign and issue acknowledgement to every petitioner.





He also announced a new website (www.stalinani.com), an app and telephone helpline (9171091710) for people to register their grievances.







