Mist and fog continue due to poor wind speeds

Chennai :

“Fog and mist are likely to occur at isolated places over north Tamil Nadu during morning hours over the next 24 hours. In Chennai, shallow fog/ mist is likely. Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, with the maximum and minimum temperatures around 32 and 23 degrees C respectively,” said N Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai. Other parts of the State can expect dry weather till January 27, while northern and coastal districts will see fog.





According to weather bloggers, the cause for the fog is due to the low winds speeds in the city and State. High levels of water vapour in the air have also caused a dip in the temperatures, they added. However, southern districts in the State will see another bout of rain on January 28, said experts.





“On January 28, light rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal Tamil Nadu and Karaikal. Dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu,” said Puviarsan.