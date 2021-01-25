Minister to meet EB union leaders

Chennai :

The Minister would be meeting the union representatives a day before the one-day token strike on February 3 which would be held in protest against the proposed amendment to the Electricity Act, privatisation of the discoms and seeking repeal of three farm laws.





The February 3 strike was part of a nation-wide movement by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE).





“We met Electricity Minister on January 22 at the Secretariat and gave our demands, including recent move of awarding work contracts and abolishing various posts in the distribution and the generation wings. The Minister heard all our demands and promised to hold a meeting at the Tangedco headquarters on February 2 to resolve all the issues,” sources in the trade unions said.