Central funds could have lifted Pondy govt higher, says CM

Puducherry :





The Chief Minister further said the employees of major industrial undertakings like AFT, Swadeshi and Bharathi Mills were not getting wages though funds totalling Rs 24 crores were earmarked by the territorial government. "The Lieutenant Governor issues orders to divert the funds meant for wages to settle the PF and ESIC dues. This intervention by Bedi deprives workers of the textile units of their wages," he said. He said, "Despite obstacles from the Lieutenant Governor, we provide infrastructural facilities through bank loans and aid from NABARD in the implementation of the smart city project."





Narayanasamy said the territorial government had launched a new scheme to provide free education from kindergarten to PG and research studies to students belonging to Adi Dravidar community. The scheme involved an expenditure of Rs 54 crores every year. "Unlike the delay seen during the previous AINRC rule in disbursement of assistance to the aged people, widows and also differently abled persons, our government is promptly disbursing the aid to these sections every month," he said. PWD Minister A Namassivayam and its officials were also present.

Declaring open a Rs 22-crore flyover across the Sankarabarani river in Tirukanchi village in Villianoor commune panchayat limits, the Chief Minister said the Centre is not showing interest in the development of Puducherry. While bigger states are getting 41 per cent of their budgetary estimates through Central grant, Puducherry is getting only 20 per cent, he said. "In spite of lack of support from the Centre and the negative attitude of the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi towards giving her nod to our proposals for infrastructure development and welfare schemes, our scale of performance is appreciated by the people," he said.