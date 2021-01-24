Rights of Muslims in the state will be protected, assures Palaniswami

Coimbatore :

Addressing a gathering of Jamaath leaders as part of his two day campaign in Coimbatore, the Chief Minister said that some Muslim leaders fear over certain laws being introduced by the centre.





“I assure that the rights of Muslims will be protected. Everyone has a right to live and no one would be sent away. The rights of Muslims will never be given up in any situation,” he said.





He also said that the state government will increase the Hajj subsidy from Rs 6 crores to Rs 10 crores.





Earlier during the road show, the Chief Minister once again dared the DMK president MK Stalin to discuss the issue of corruption.





“Stalin is not competent to be a leader. He only tries to defame the AIADMK government by issuing false statements through grama sabha meetings. While 13 former DMK Ministers were facing corruption charges, Stalin had given a false memorandum on corruption to Governor Banwarilal Purohit against the AIADMK,” he said.





Alleging that the DMK has nothing to show as its achievement, unlike the AIADMK, the Chief Minister said that Stalin is enacting a drama in the name of grama sabha meeting.





“If DMK returns to power, the existing peace will be disturbed.





Tamil Nadu now remains a haven of peace. But during DMK’s rule they were only involved in land grabbing and violence,” he said.





The Chief Minister also charged that the DMK MP’s who were elected to the Lok Sabha have failed to raise the issues of Tamil Nadu in the parliament.





Asserting that the DMK will break away on its own, the Chief Minister urged voters to put an end to dynastic politics in the ensuing Assembly polls.