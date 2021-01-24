Upset over crop damage, farmer ends life by jumping before train

Thiruchirapalli :

Ramesh Babu (58), a resident from Sattyappa Veedhi in Nagapattinam owns four acres of land at Panayur village near Kizhvelur was cultivating paddy in one acre land and the remaining two acres of land had been given on lease.





He had borrowed money from the money lenders for undertaking cultivation.





It is said, the recent heavy rains had submerged the entire ready for harvest paddy and all steps to drain away the water had failed and started to decay. The frustrated Ramesh Babu who found no other go, jumped off the Ernakulam Karaikal express train at around 10.45 am when it was reaching near Aravani village in Nagapattinam.





On information, the railway police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Nagapattinam GH for post mortem.





The initial investigation by the police found that Ramesh Babu seemed to be frustrated for the past couple of days after the entire paddy cultivation had been damaged due to the heavy rains that lashed the district recently. Further investigations are on.