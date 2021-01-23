Active COVID-19 cases in TN drop below 5,000: State adds 586 new infections, 2 fatalities

Chennai :

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 673 people walking out of health care facilities after getting discharged, totalling to 8,16,878, a bulletin said.





The number of active cases stood at 4,984. A total of 63,073 samples were tested on Saturday, totalling to 1,55,77,766 specimens examined so far





The State capital logged the majority of cases by adding 153 new infections, while the rest was spread across other districts.





Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2,30,026 infections of more than 8.34 lakh infections reported. It also accounted for the majority of fatalities due to COVID-19 with 4,085 deaths.





As many as 19 districts added new cases in single digits, while 35 districts reported zero fatalities.



