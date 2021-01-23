Modi thinks people of Tamil Nadu should be subservient to his ideas: Rahul Gandhi

Coimbatore :

Rahul, who arrived at around 11.30am was given a rousing welcome by the party leaders and cadres at the Coimbatore international airport. Ahead of his visit, Rahul tweeted, “I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend and preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt.”





Then, campaigning in an open vehicle, Rahul launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having no respect for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu. “Modi thinks that Tamil people, their language and culture should be subservient to his ideas," he said.





Further Rahul said that people of Tamil Nadu desire for a change in government. “Tamil Nadu in the past has achieved success in industrialisation. Unfortunately now Tamil Nadu is losing its rights to the Centre. And farmers are struggling. That is why, people want a new government. I have come to Tamil Nadu to fulfill this desire of the people.”





Rahul further said, “I will be talking to industrialists, students and farmers to understand their problems and help them out. I am here not out of any selfish reason and to work with you (people).”





He also attacked Modi for snatching away farmers' rights by enacting farm laws. “India requires industrialization and factories should create employment,” he said.





On his three-day visit to Coimbatore, Tirupur and Dindigul, the Congress leader is scheduled to interact with farmers, representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers, and weavers in the state.