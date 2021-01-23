2 held, hunt on for 1 more for throwing burning object at tusker causing its death

The arrested culprits and the viral video of the elephant being hurt with flammable materials

Coimbatore :

The trio had hurled a ‘burning cloth’ on the elephant causing severe burn injuries to the animal. The entire incident caught in a mobile phone by one of them has been spreading viral on the social media receiving widespread condemnation from wild life activists against such cruel acts.





The video shows the elephant trumpeting in excruciating pain and runs into the wild. Later, the elephant, which was captured by the Forest Department to provide treatment, died shortly before entering the elephant camp site in Masinagudi. A post mortem revealed that the elephant suffered heavy blood loss due to its burn wound causing the animal to become severely anemic.





Inquiries revealed that the trio had resorted to such cruel attack to prevent the elephant from raiding the farm behind their tourist home stay. The accused persons, who were arrested under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act were remanded.