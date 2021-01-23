More kids join 2 Adi Dravida schools, thanks to smart classrooms

Vellore :

According to district coordinator Umapathi, who documented the smart class evolution in the Perumugai school, “We will send a report to the MHRD on how public donations resulted in smart classrooms in two schools. This can be used by the government to attract similar public contribution for other schools across the country.”





The two smart classes cost Rs 1 lakh each and were created through donations sought through social worker Dinesh Saravanan’s Facebook page. Talking to DT Next, he said “I initiated it doling out a share for both the schools. Others also contributed, resulting in them getting smart classes on par with private schools.”





Both smart classes were inaugurated by Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram who sought to know from Dinesh as to the cost and time involved. This along with other altruistic acts resulted in the district administration recognising Dinesh Saravanan’s services for which a certificate was also provided.





However, the heads of both schools are happy that attendance would improve once classes start again. Alamelumangapuram school head T Anbalagan told this reporter that “the present strength of 117 is expected to double as many parents had visited the school to see for themselves the smart class. One mother even told me she would get neighbour’s children to join due to the smart class being available as till now such facility was seen only in private schools.”





Perumugai government AD primary school head Paulraj said “attendance increased from 100 students in 2018 to 137 at present. We expect it to increase further as parents during their spare time visit the school to see for themselves the smart classroom which will be used by all standards from I to V.”