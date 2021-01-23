Victim chances upon conman after 3 mths, nabs him

Chennai :

The victim, Parthasarathy, 35, of Sulurpet, Andhra Pradesh, employed in a private firm at Parry’s, caught hold of suspect Sekar of Kosapet when the latter was talking to two men at the bus stop, where he was conned on October 2.





Parthasarathy was waiting at Red Hills bus stop when Sekar approached him claiming to have returned from Singapore due to pandemic and that he urgently needs to go to Madurai and that he has no money or valuables other than a gold bar weighing three sovereigns. Though Parthasarathy told him that he did not possess money, the accused convinced him saying that he can exchange the gold bar for the gold chain the victim wore. The chain weighed 2.5 sovereigns and the exchange was done. He later found it to be fake and lodged a complaint at Red Hills police station.





Meanwhile, luck smiled on him Thursday when he chanced upon the suspect and managed to nab and handed him over to police. Police are now looking for two of his associates.