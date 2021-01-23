High performing Salem Town police station bags laurels

Coimbatore :

“The complainants visiting the station will be greeted with lush greenery at the entrance. And while waiting to meet officials, they can spend time reading books and newspapers at the mini library set up in a portion of the reception hall. Indeed, we have also given our best efforts to provide a homely ambience to the visiting public,” said B Kumar, Inspector of Police, Salem Town Police Station.





He is likely to receive the coveted award from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Republic Day function. Also, the children who accompany the public can rejoice in the recreation area provided with playing equipment. Apart from such conveniences, the station has also been rated best on various parameters including crime detection and curbing down rowdy elements.





“Our station has shown 100 per cent recovery of stolen properties and has detected all the reported crime cases. We have also made our mark in cracking down gambling, drunken driving, ganja sale and road safety awareness efforts have borne fruit in bringing down accidents in our limits,” the Inspector said.