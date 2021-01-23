Youth thrashed after ‘biting spree’ in Namakkal, dentist among several hurt

Coimbatore :

The accused, identified as S Kannan, 20, a painter from Kalappanaickenpatti, began to chase and bite everyone at Senthamangalam. Police said that one among the victims was a dentist and it is not known as how many were injured by him as none preferred a police complaint.





However, the furious public tied up his hands and legs and thrashed him severely. They then forced him into a load-auto to be taken to Namakkal Government Hospital for treatment.





Police said the youth, who was found with bloodstains all over his body, was given first aid at the Namakkal GH and was then shifted to Salem GH for further treatment. Police said that Kannan was addicted to ganja and had lost his senses.





Inquiries by police revealed that Kannan turned violent in the recent days attacking the public, who refused to give him money to buy ganja. Meanwhile, Kannan claimed to police that he turned rude after a group of men attacked and snatched away his money. Further investigations are on.