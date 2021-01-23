Kamal out of hosp, seeks release of Arivu without delay

Chennai :

In a tweet, the actor-politician wrote that much time has been spent on Perarivalan’s release and there is no point waiting further. “Act immediately and release Perarivalan who has undergone long punishment,” he said.





Haasan’s reaction came in the wake of the Governor saying that he would decide on Perarivalan’s pardon within a week. The State government had recommended to the Governor for the remission of the sentence of Perarivalan in September 2018. MNM leader on Sunday referred to Perarivalan’s mother Arputham Ammal’s long fight for her son’s release in his TV show BiggBoss.





Earlier, Haasan was discharged from a hospital in Chennai after surgery and he would resume his election campaign after a few weeks of rest. He, who completed the first leg of his campaign days ago, was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai for a follow-up surgery for an infection on his right leg bone. He underwent surgery on January 19, “to remove the infective focus (primary site of infection) in the Tibial bone (a leg bone),” the hospital said. He has recovered well and was discharged.