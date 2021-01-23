TN records 574 new cases, 8 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai reported 155 new cases, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore reported 58 and 55 cases respectively. Perambalur reported zero cases again on Friday.





A total of eight deaths were reported, of which six were in private and two in government hospitals. The total number of deaths in the State has reached 12,307.





As many as 689 recovered patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number to 8,16,205. The number of active cases remains at 5,073.





On Friday, 62,152 samples and 61,922 persons were tested.