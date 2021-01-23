Veda Nilayam likely to open to public on Jan 28

Chennai :

“The ongoing work has been completed in Veda Nilayam and is ready to be inaugurated. Once Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami confirms the date, the official announcement will be made,” said highly placed sources in the State government.





Following the death of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the government in 2017 announced conversion of Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden into a memorial. However, J Deepa and her brother Deepak, niece and nephew of Jayalalithaa respectively, claimed ownership of the property and filed a petition in Madras High Court. Even as the case is pending, the state government took temporary possession of Jayalalithaa’s properties and began converting the house into a memorial.





In September last year, the government announced formation of Puratchi Thalaivi Dr J Jayalalithaa Memorial Foundation and appointed Palaniswami as its chairman.The foundation will maintain both the memorial and possessions of Jayalalithaa. The State had allotted Rs 67 crore towards conversion of Veda Nilayam into a memorial.