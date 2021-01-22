Twitterati reacts in shock and rage after video of attack on elephant surfaces

Nilgiris :





The video showed the petrol bomb hurled from a building on the animal injuring its ear. The elephant fled trumpeting in pain, they said. Later, it was found lying near a dam. The forest department veterinarians tried to revive it, but in vain. A postmortem was done.





A provisional diagnosis suggested that the septic fistula filled with pus and severe loss of blood leading to acute anaemia, hypovolemia resulted in shock and death of the 50-year-old tusker, though the burns on the ear have not been the cause of death, they said.





Netizens expressed their anguish in Social Media





Twitterati on Friday reacted with shock and fury after a video of an elephant being attacked with a petrol bomb in Tamil Nadu went viral. The tusker had died a couple of days ago due to its injuries.

This is reminiscent of the time when a pregnant elephant in the state died after eating fruit stuffed with crackers.









The recent incident had happened on Wednesday but the police did not release the video as it would hamper investigation. One person has been nabbed on suspicion and is being interrogated, sources said.





Another Elephant was burnt by people. This time in Tamil Nadu where demographics are changing fast.



If Animal Rights groups focused on real issues rather than attacking Hindu sentiments it would make a huge difference.pic.twitter.com/STJGnmAcEg — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) January 22, 2021





Killed an elephant by throwing a Burning tire over it, who is the beast here.

This is what @Manekagandhibjp will keep quite, will come on TV talk for half an hour and go, and file false case of woman harassment.



She is only bothered about stray dogs and temple elephants. https://t.co/CywqRDcvGQ — Arjun Sampath 4 HR&CE Ministry (@Indumakalktchi) January 22, 2021









Absolutely horrific. The people running a private resort throw a lit-tyre on a 50-year-old #elephant in the #Nilgiris, that died as a result of the injuries it suffered. @SanctuaryAsia@nehaa_sinha@elephantfamily@Mugilan__Cpic.twitter.com/YE8UI8dBIi — Rohan Premkumar (@ThinBrownDuke26) January 22, 2021









The video showed the petrol bomb hurled from a building on the animal injuring its ear. The elephant fled trumpeting in pain. Later, it was found lying near a dam. The forest department veterinarians tried to revive it, but in vain. A postmortem examination was carried out.

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress

















A provisional diagnosis suggested that the septic fistula filled with pus and severe loss of blood leading to acute anaemia, hypovolemia resulted in shock and death of the 50-year-old tusker, though the burns on the ear have not been the cause of death, they said.

















































































































Releasing a video of the incident on Friday, the officials said the elephant with serious injuries on one of the ears died without responding to treatment a couple of days ago, sources in the forest department said. One person was nabbed on suspicion and was being interrogated, the sources said.