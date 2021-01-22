Hosur: Gang Loots Private Finance Company At Gunpoint In Broad Daylight

Hosur :

Dramatic scenes unfolded when a gang of 5 masked men allegedly entered a private finance firm in Hosur, Krishnagiri district. The gang then reportedly tied the branch manager and looted jewels worth 7 crores at gunpoint.





Krishnagiri police have registered a case and they are scrutinizing the CCTV footages and call records of the employees of the firm.





This is not the first time that the private firm is being targeted by the looters. Two weeks ago, there was another theft attempt at the Krishnagiri branch of the same private firm.