Sasikala's Treatment Under Standard COVID-19 Protocol, Says Hospital

Chennai :

Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala who tested positive for COVID-19 is being treated with standard COVID-19 protocol, said Victoria Hospital’s officials on Friday.





"With the diagnosis of COVID-19 severe pneumonia with Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism, the patient is being treated with standard COVID-19 protocol at the Trauma Care Centre of Victoria Hospital," read the health bulletin.





Meanwhile, Ilavarasi, along with 8 others- 2 inmates and jail authorities will be tested today. It was also reported that they will be isolated until further orders.





The media reports also said Sasikala is likely to stay more than a week in the Victoria Hospital for Covid treatment.





Earlier yesterday, Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran had said that her health was stable. "I have reliable information that Sasikala's health is stable and the doctors are looking after her. She is being monitored properly. She needs oxygen due to some secondary infections. Doctors are still deciding on whether CT scans are required or not," Dhinakaran told ANl.





The 63-year-old leader was a close associate of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. She has been serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case.





With the recent developments in Sasikala's health, it's still uncertain if she will arrive in Chennai upon her release on January 27th.





(with inputs ANI)