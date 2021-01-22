Tasmacs ordered to display prices, issue bills by HC

Madurai :

A PIL filed by Rajeswaripriya of Thanjavur came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices MM Sundresh and S Ananthi.





The petitioner stated that though the revenue earned from Tasmacs remain the backbone of economy, but irregularities have been occurring in the sale from such outlets. Every product is overpriced and sold at premium. Moreover, fake liquor is also being sold.





As per norms, the customer should be given receipts after any purchase, but this practice isn’t prevalent. Citing these, the petitioner sought direction from the bench to direct authorities to check overpricing of liquor bottles, stop fake liquor being sold and also to ensure that consumers were provided with computerised bills.