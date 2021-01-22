Student tests Covid+ after attending school in TN

Coimbatore :

The student attended class despite fever and cold at ‘Peria’ Krishnapuram in Salem since Tuesday. A test was taken and results came on Thursday morning.





The Health Department collected samples from nearly 60 students who were in contact with the infected student immediately. The department has sent them to isolation until their test results are ready.





The school has also been closed for sanitisation.





This is the first incident of a student contracting the virus after reopening schools in the State on Tuesday.