Centre opposes quota for govt students in medical education

The submission was made in response to a plea seeking for a writ to approve the scheme to introduce 10 per cent horizontal reservations for government school students in Puducherry in MBBS/ BDS admissions.





The counter submitted before Justice B Pugalendhi contended that NEET was introduced in 2016 to usher in merit in medical education. The legislation proposed by the UT cabinet diluted the merit of NEET by providing a separate quota to government school students, it said.





“Any artificial horizontal reservation is likely to create abnormal incentives/disincentives affecting pre-medical (for example students taking namesake admission in government schools to avail of this benefit) which will not be desirable,” the counter said.





The Ministry said it has solicited advice of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), and sought six weeks for taking a considered decision on the matter.





Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel P Wilson took strong exception and submitted that the Centre was belittling the 7.5 per cent reservations adopted in Tamil Nadu. He pointed out that no government school students got admission in State-run medical colleges in Puducherry since 2016.





The plea is scheduled for further hearing on February 25, when the Centre is expected to take a decision on the reference sent by Lt Governor in this regard.