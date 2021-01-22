Tenders issued by AIADMK govt in last year will be reviewed: Stalin

Chennai :

Condemning Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami led regime for floating tenders to the tune of Rs 2,855 crore in water resource department headed by the CM in three months since November 2020, Stalin said, “Tenders floated at the nick of time in each department would be scrutinized after the DMK government is formed with the overwhelming support of the people in four months. Tenders floated in haste for commission would be cancelled.” “It does not mean that we would ignore the tenders floated earlier.





A transparent probe would be conducted into earlier tender irregularities and whoever is involved in the irregularities would be brought to books without mercy,” Stalin cautioned, in a statement on Thursday.





Meanwhile, the party passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the three farm laws unconditionally and condemned Chief Minister K Palaniswami led AIADMK regime for ‘shamelessly’ supporting the farm laws despite the historically unprecedented agitation of farmers.





DMK president said the CM, who hesitated to announce public welfare schemes when people and MLAs requested, was announcing schemes now. Referring to the alleged tenders floated in the water resource department, especially during December, January for renovating irrigation infrastructure and constructing check dams, Stalin expressed shock at officials blindly cooperating in floating tenders.