Rahul terms Kattupalli port expansion illegal

Chennai :

The statement follows opposition for the project from political parties and environmentalists in the state.





“The port on Kattupalli Barrier island is illegal, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is ensuring its construction. The handover of our country to his crony capitalist friends continues,” said Rahul Gandhi, by quoting an article of reputed environmentalist Nithyanand Jayaraman, in a tweet.





Recently, when the news of expansion of Kattupalli port became public, there was an outcry in the state against the expansion project. Opposition parties and environmentalists urged the state government not to permit the expansion of the port project. Following opposition to the project, state government cancelled the public hearing meeting scheduled on Friday.





Meanwhile, G Sundarrajan from ‘Poovulagin Nanbargal’ released the satellite image of Kattupalli port and claimed that the port had caused extensive sea erosion.





“In the last 30 years, 300 metres of sea erosion has happened in the northern part of Kattupalli port while 670 metres of sea erosion has happened in southern part of the port. If the expansion project is allowed Pulicat marsh will disappear in the future,” said Sundarrajan.





He also said that in the EIA report, it has been mentioned that 16 metres of sea erosion will happen every year and they will take steps to reduce it to 8 metres. If the project is allowed, 18 coastal villages in north Chennai will disappear.





3-day tour itinerary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will undertake a three-day tour in the state from January 23.





Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri on Thursday released the tentative tour itinerary of Rahul Gandhi, who would fly down to Coimbatore on Saturday morning.





The former Congress national president would visit and interact with representatives of various sectors besides party workers in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Karur and Dindigul districts during the tour which would be wound up on Monday, January 25.





While he intends to interact with representatives of MSMEs in industrial Coimbatore and labourers in Tirupur on Saturday, the following day the Congress leader would meet weavers in Erode.





Rahul has planned to attend a farmer’s convention in Karur on Monday morning before leaving for the national capital by a special flight from Madurai the same evening.





Congress sources revealed that Rahul would tour the rest of the state in a phased manner.