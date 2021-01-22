Third front not feasible, align with DMK, says Alagiri to Kamal

Coimbatore :

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Thursday, Alagiri said that the vote bank of DMK’s secular alliance will however not be affected because of the MNM. “But, forming a third front will not augur well for Tamil Nadu. No efforts were taken to bring Kamal into our alliance, but we are ready to welcome him,” he said.





Reiterating that the Congress will seek a ‘deserving’ number of constituencies from the DMK to contest in the ensuing Assembly polls, Alagiri said that there may be contradictory opinions among parties in the alliance.





“We all have come together on the single agenda of secularism. And issues like this will be resolved among the alliance partners through talks,” he said. On the release of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala, the Congress leader said that there have been reports of BJP trying to induct Sasikala in the AIADMK. “The AIADMK started by MGR is in such a state that its internal affairs were being dictated by another party.





Her release may not bring any change in politics,” he added.





Alagiri also said that Congress neither opposes nor supports the release of Rajiv convicts and would respect the verdict of the judiciary. He was in Coimbatore overseeing the arrangements being made for the visit of Rahul Gandhi.