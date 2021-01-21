Pondy CM to meet President on Jan 22 to seek replacement for Bedi

Puducherry :

Narayanasamy is heading a ministerial team to meet the President and present a petition to him seeking 'recall' of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, they said.





Agriculture Minister R Kamala kannan, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and lone member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puducherry V Vaithilingam would accompany the CM.





Earlier, it was stated that the CM would meet the President on Thursday.





Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues and leaders of political parties affiliated to the Congress led Secular Democratic Alliance held a three day dharna from January 8here protesting the 'negative attitude' of the Lt Governor towards proposals submitted by the government for her approval.





A source close to the Chief Minister told PTI that Narayanasamy presented a memorandum on Thursday to Union Minister of State for Power (Independent charge) R K Singh in Delhi registering his government's protest against the Centre's move to privatise distribution of power in the Union Territory.





Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister R Kamala kannan and Welfare Minister Kandasamy joined hands with the agitating farmers at the borders of Delhi on Thursday to express their solidarity to the peasants now up in arms against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.





The territorial Assembly had adopted a resolution at its one day session here on January 18 opposing the legislations and demanded it 'unconditional repeal'.